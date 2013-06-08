Family Diplomas

Nicole Koch '06 proudly posted this photo on Instagram of her diploma with that of her parents, Vicky Rae Millis Koch '74 and Thomas Wayne Koch BBA'75.
"My parents met as college students at UW-Madison and married after graduating," Koch says of her mom and dad (the latter a letter winner who played football for the Badgers). "My siblings and I were raised as huge Wisconsin fans, especially football, and we took many trips to Madison as a family. Consequently, there was no other place I wanted to attend college when the time came."
Nicole is pictured below with her parents and brothers Ryan Koch '04 (left) and Kyle Koch.
"My family continues to make many trips back to Madison as we have both football and basketball tickets. In fact, much of our family time revolves around Wisconsin sporting events."