Badger Football Road Trips

January 17, 2014
Like a rolling tailgate party!

Check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association® Big Ten Road Trips by viewing the photo albums below.

2014 Capital One Bowl

Road Trip: Minnesota

Illinois Bus Trip

Michigan State

Soldier Field

