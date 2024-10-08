Italy: Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna

Sensational beauty and gastronomy await on this eight-night Italian adventure! During stays in Parma and Cortona, you’ll be immersed in the alluring spirit, culture, and heritage of Italy’s delightful Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany regions. From Bologna’s storied university and porticoes to Parma’s lauded cathedral, charming medieval villages to beautiful country farms, these wondrous destinations will seduce all your senses. Get a taste of local life while strolling through Castell’Arquato and Vigoleno, and visit Orvieto, perched atop a stunning cliff. Savor culinary favorites beloved around the world, including parmesan cheese, prosciutto, and Modena’s traditional balsamic vinegar. Sip and swirl locally made wines at a Tuscan winery and hone your cooking skills while learning to make regional dishes. Plus, ample free time allows you to linger in pretty piazzas or shop like a local at neighborhood stores and markets. This small-group journey features an exclusive lecture series, first-class hotels, and an extensive meal plan with wine at dinner. Get ready for unforgettable moments in Italy!

