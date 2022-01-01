Advocate for the UW
As a public university, UW–Madison is affected by the decisions of our state and federal governments. We need alumni and friends like you to speak up about issues that impact our students, faculty, and the critical work they do for the world. Find out how you can support the UW below.
Take Action
Join your fellow Badgers and contact your elected officials in support of UW-Madison. For full petition text, click show more information below.
Wisconsin State Budget
The biennial state budget determines a significant portion of the university’s funding for the next two years, impacting every corner of the UW. This year, the proposed budget is the toughest we’ve seen in a decade. Learn more about what this budget entails and how it will affect UW–Madison.
Key Issues
State Issues
Wisconsin residents are essential advocates on state issues such as budgets, building projects, and public policy. Here’s what you need to know.
Federal Issues
Not living in Wisconsin? Find out how you can help with federal issues impacting the UW. Plus, learn which members of Congress are Badgers!