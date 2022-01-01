Advocate for the UW

Skip Navigation
 

As a public university, UW–Madison is affected by the decisions of our state and federal governments. We need alumni and friends like you to speak up about issues that impact our students, faculty, and the critical work they do for the world. Find out how you can support the UW below.

Take Action

Join your fellow Badgers and contact your elected officials in support of UW-Madison. For full petition text, click show more information below.

Wisconsin State Budget

The biennial state budget determines a significant portion of the university’s funding for the next two years, impacting every corner of the UW. This year, the proposed budget is the toughest we’ve seen in a decade. Learn more about what this budget entails and how it will affect UW–Madison.

Key Issues

State Issues

Wisconsin residents are essential advocates on state issues such as budgets, building projects, and public policy. Here’s what you need to know.

Learn More

Federal Issues

Not living in Wisconsin? Find out how you can help with federal issues impacting the UW. Plus, learn which members of Congress are Badgers!

Learn More

Follow UW-Madison Advocacy on Social Media

As issues arise and evolve, we need to move fast. Keep up to date with UW–Madison advocacy news and connect with fellow alumni who share your passion for the UW on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Upcoming Events

Apr. 6

UW–Madison Day in Washington, DC

Columbus Club at Union Station
Apr. 27

UW–Madison Day at the State Capitol

State Capitol

