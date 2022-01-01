State Issues

Let your legislators know you support UW–Madison!
As a public university, UW–Madison relies on state funding and is greatly impacted by Wisconsin's legislative process. We have a strong history of state support, but that support is shifting and no longer guaranteed.
Revenue from state government for the 2019-2020 fiscal year totaled $529 million, or 16 percent of the overall UW-Madison budget. In 1974, the year the UW System was created, state revenue accounted for 43 percent of UW-Madison’s total budget.
To maintain the strength of UW-Madison, the State of Wisconsin needs to provide the following support:
- Sustained general support of university operations
- Approval of capital building projects and funding assistance
- Support for need-based student financial aid
Your legislators need to hear from you in support of the university. Let them know the impact of UW–Madison!