State Issues

Let your legislators know you support UW–Madison!

As a public university, UW–Madison relies on state funding and is greatly impacted by Wisconsin's legislative process. We have a strong history of state support, but that support is shifting and no longer guaranteed.

Revenue from state government for the 2019-2020 fiscal year totaled $529 million, or 16 percent of the overall UW-Madison budget. In 1974, the year the UW System was created, state revenue accounted for 43 percent of UW-Madison’s total budget.

To maintain the strength of UW-Madison, the State of Wisconsin needs to provide the following support:

Sustained general support of university operations

Approval of capital building projects and funding assistance

Support for need-based student financial aid