What do Badgers do when they graduate from UW–Madison? They change lives. However big or small, UW alumni are making a difference across the globe. And many of them are affecting change right here in the United States — by holding office as governors or as representatives in Washington, DC. Here are just some of the Badgers in office:
U.S. House of Representatives
Jason Crow ’02: Colorado’s 6th district
Bill Foster ’76: Illinois’ 11th district
Glenn Grothman ’78, JD’83: Wisconsin’s 6th district
Jim Jordan ’86: Ohio’s 4th district
Marcy Kaptur ’68: Ohio’s 9th district
Mark Pocan ’86: Wisconsin’s 2nd district
Jim Sensenbrenner JD’68: Wisconsin’s 3rd district
Donna Shalala (former UW chancellor): Florida’s 27th district
U.S Senate
Tammy Baldwin JD’89: Wisconsin
Governors
Tony Evers ’73, MS’76, PhD’86: Wisconsin
Congrats to all of our newly and re-elected alumni!