Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

UW System Board of Regents approves updated free speech policy

UW System Board of Regents approves updated free speech policy

The Board voted to approve the speech-protection policy amid disapproval from audience.

November 01, 2019
Advocacy >

On October 11, the UW System Board of Regents approved and updated policy on free speech by a voice vote. The policy requires students found substantially disrupting the free expression of others to be suspended after two violations, and expelled after their third. The proposal was largely met with disapproval from the audience, and Gov. Evers has also indicated he would not pass it.

Read the details from the meeting. Discussion about the free speech policy can be found in Item 11.12 starting on page 9.

Find out more about the story:
Journal Sentinel on Gov. Evers’ stance
Current campus speech policy

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News