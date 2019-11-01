UW System Board of Regents approves updated free speech policy

On October 11, the UW System Board of Regents approved and updated policy on free speech by a voice vote. The policy requires students found substantially disrupting the free expression of others to be suspended after two violations, and expelled after their third. The proposal was largely met with disapproval from the audience, and Gov. Evers has also indicated he would not pass it.
