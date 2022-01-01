Federal Issues

Take Action: Let our leaders know you support the University of Wisconsin!

Federal Sources account for 25% of the University of Wisconsin-Madison annual budget.

Federal aid is vital to the strength of UW-Madison's teaching, research, and outreach. It is also the most important component of student financial aid for UW-Madison, as well as higher education institutions across the nation.

Research funding

Federal funding is the lifeblood of UW-Madison research efforts. UW-Madison currently ranks eighth in the nation in total research expenditures among higher education institutions. In fiscal year 2020 UW-Madison received a total of $1.364 billion dollars in research funding. Of that total, $632 million came from the federal government. These funds help solve some of society's biggest challenges and are an economic engine for Wisconsin.

Student Financial aid

UW-Madison awarded $321 million in financial aid to undergrade students in 2020-201. Of that total 43% is funded by UW-Madison, 37% from the federal government, 5% from the state, and 15% from other sources. Federal student financial aid for both undergraduate and graduate students totaled over $211 million.