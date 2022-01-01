Federal Issues

Take Action: Let our leaders know you support the University of Wisconsin!
Federal Sources account for 25% of the University of Wisconsin-Madison annual budget.
Federal aid is vital to the strength of UW-Madison's teaching, research, and outreach. It is also the most important component of student financial aid for UW-Madison, as well as higher education institutions across the nation.
Research funding
Federal funding is the lifeblood of UW-Madison research efforts. UW-Madison currently ranks eighth in the nation in total research expenditures among higher education institutions. In fiscal year 2020 UW-Madison received a total of $1.364 billion dollars in research funding. Of that total, $632 million came from the federal government. These funds help solve some of society's biggest challenges and are an economic engine for Wisconsin.
Student Financial aid
UW-Madison awarded $321 million in financial aid to undergrade students in 2020-201. Of that total 43% is funded by UW-Madison, 37% from the federal government, 5% from the state, and 15% from other sources. Federal student financial aid for both undergraduate and graduate students totaled over $211 million.
Pell Grants are the primary way the federal government helps low-income students afford college. However, the current Pell Grant award covers less than one-third of the average cost of attendance at a public four-year university. UW-Madison, along with higher education institutions throughout the United States, is strongly advocating for Congress to double the maximum Pell Grant award to $13,000. We encourage you to join us today. Support research and student financial aid at UW-Madison. Contact our president and members of Congress and asking for their ongoing support of UW-Madison and higher education.