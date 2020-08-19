Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects on campus.

August 19, 2020
Advocacy >

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects on campus.  In the 2021-23 state budget new buildings for the Schools of Engineering and Letters and Sciences are key university priorities. Current facilities are unable to provide a safe environment for modern research and teaching.  In order to recruit the best and brightest students and faculty, we must add updated buildings that meet the needs of the cutting-edge teaching and learning landscape, while supporting the growth mandate we are experiencing from Wisconsin industry.

Letters and Sciences Building Handout

Engineering Building Handout

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Impact of economic crisis on UW-Madison funding

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting UW System and UW-Madison budgets.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News