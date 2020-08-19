Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects on campus. In the 2021-23 state budget new buildings for the Schools of Engineering and Letters and Sciences are key university priorities. Current facilities are unable to provide a safe environment for modern research and teaching. In order to recruit the best and brightest students and faculty, we must add updated buildings that meet the needs of the cutting-edge teaching and learning landscape, while supporting the growth mandate we are experiencing from Wisconsin industry.