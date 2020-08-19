Impact of economic crisis on UW-Madison funding

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted UW System and UW-Madison budgets. UW-Madison alone is anticipating a loss of $150 million in revenue this fiscal year. Those cuts come from loss of revenue from a variety of sources, including housing, summer camps, Union food sales, and cuts in state GPR funds.
With the State of Wisconsin, like all states, expecting further declines in tax revenue, the 2021-2023 state budget is expected to include cuts to most programs, including the UW System.
