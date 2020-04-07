Let your legislators know you support UW – Madison!

As a public university, UW - Madison relies on state funding and is greatly impacted by Wisconsin's legislative process. We have a strong history of state support, but that support is shifting and no longer guaranteed. Our main asks of the state are the following:
- Sustained general support of university operations
- Approval of capital building projects and funding assistance
- Support for need-based student financial aid
Your legislators need to hear from you in support of the university. Let them know the impact of UW - Madison!