Let your legislators know you support UW – Madison!

April 07, 2020
Wisconsin State Capitol

As a public university, UW - Madison relies on state funding and is greatly impacted by Wisconsin's legislative process. We have a strong history of state support, but that support is shifting and no longer guaranteed. Our main asks of the state are the following:

  • Sustained general support of university operations
  • Approval of capital building projects and funding assistance
  • Support for need-based student financial aid

Your legislators need to hear from you in support of the university. Let them know the impact of UW - Madison!

