Worth A Thousand Words: Guess Who’s Back

August 11, 2022
DJ Mando

You’re probably familiar with the idea of class reunions. From 10 years post-high school to 50-year college reunions, it’s fun to embrace the waves of nostalgia (“I wonder what my old dorm looks like”) and scratch the itches of curiosity (“What ever happened to the one that got away?”). This summer, WAA introduced a new reunion-esque tradition: a jam-packed weekend dedicated to recent graduates. Brunch! Baseball! Bingo! You name it, this weekend probably had it. From June 24 to 26, more than 200 Badgers came to Madison to reconnect with each other and their campus. But perhaps the biggest draw of the weekend was an exclusive show by DJay Mando (a.k.a. Armando “Mando” Saafir ’16 — a recent grad himself). DJay Mando is essentially synonymous with the Midwest music scene. He packs standalone shows, he opens for chart-toppers like T-Pain and 21 Savage, and he’s a regular DJ for basketball games at the Fiserv Forum and the Kohl Center. Throughout the weekend, DJay Mando offered an exclusive concert on the Memorial Union Terrace, provided beats for brunching Badgers, and took recent grads back to their party days with a specially curated playlist at State Street Brats.

Keep scrolling to see all the fun from the Recent-Grad Weekend. Photos courtesy of Dave Stremikis Photography.

People at a table at the Red Gym
There’s always time for coffee and throwing the W.
Recent-Grad Weekend attendees.
Recent-Grad Weekend was hosted in partnership with WAA affinity groups to give alumni a space to connect and celebrate their achievements.
DJ Mando
DJay Mando kicked off the weekend’s Multicultural Brunch at the Pyle Center with some tunes.
Members of WAA’s Latinx Affinity Group caught up with one another at the Multicultural Brunch.
Members of WAA’s Latinx Affinity Group caught up with one another at the Multicultural Brunch.
People in a buffet line.
These Badgers kicked off the weekend with the most important hybrid meal of the day: brunch.
Two parents with their baby
Recent UW grads and future Badgers took part in the festivities!
People playing yard games
Rain kept most of the weekend’s activities inside, but yard games were just as fun in the Red Gym.
People playing connect 4
Badgers duked it out on the giant Connect 4 battlefield.
People taking pictures
There were smiles all around as recent grads found plenty of opportunities for silliness.
Both students and recent grads find that life is a balancing act.
Recent grads revisited the many cocurricular programs and offices that define the UW campus experience, including the Multicultural Student Center, the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, and the Wisconsin Union.
