Latinx Affinity Group
A Wisconsin Alumni Association Group
Our group’s mission is to support the improvement of university policies as they relate to underrepresented students, create spaces for alumni to connect both professionally and socially, and provide opportunities for alumni to contribute to student success.
The WAA: Latinx Affinity Group strives to be an advocate for the Latinx alumni community and activate spaces for us to be together. We stand by the Wisconsin Idea: what we do here at the university should enhance the lives of every person in the state of Wisconsin, as well as around the nation and world. We are thrilled to welcome you to our group! Bienvenidxs!
WAA Stories
What is the Statue of Liberty on Lake Mendota made of?