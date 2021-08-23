Welcoming WAA’s Affinity Groups

Since the groups were reestablished, they have formed leadership boards, hosted virtual events, and created newsletters. They have also engaged with alumni through their social media accounts.

In April 2021, the groups participated in Day of the Badger: an annual two-day campaign of giving, pride, and connection organized by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA). During this campaign, each affinity group raised money to support their scholarship initiatives.

"The dedication and passion of the affinity group leaders has been incredible," said Pasha Thao ’16, WFAA program manager of diverse alumni engagement. "Their commitment to building community within the group and their desire to connect with current students is laying the foundation for future engagement opportunities. I can’t wait for everyone to see what they’re planning to do next!”

This fall, we are excited to announce the reestablishment of another affinity group to celebrate American Indian alumni.