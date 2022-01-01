Skip Navigation
 

Badger Vibes

There’s more than one Wisconsin Experience. Badger Vibes offers news and stories from alumni, students, and faculty of color, sharing stories about your lives and accomplishments each month. Each issue offers a feature story, a Q & A, and a photo essay, all celebrating the many faces of the UW experience.

We Heard You

Following a series of listening sessions, we at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association have developed a strategic plan to build an inclusive, intentional, and sustainable engagement experience for alumni of color. As part of this plan — and to better feature the voices of our alumni of color — we’ve created Badger Vibes, a monthly e-newsletter. We invite you to explore our content below.

Have a question, comment, or anything else you'd like to share with the Badger Vibes team?

Captivated by Badger Vibes

Want to receive Badger Vibes? To make sure we have your current email address or to subscribe, please complete the following form

WAA Stories

story

Worth a Thousand Words: Queering Space/Finding One’s Center

UW–Madison’s home for its LGBTQ+ community and repository of LGBTQ+ educational resources and programming for all students, faculty, staff, and com...

Badger Vibes,
Diversity & Inclusion,
Publications
story

After the Wave

In the UW’s First Wave program, artist Dequadray White ’20 found his voice as a musician and poet.

Badger Vibes,
Publications,