Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

UW-Madison Safety Programs Urge Bystanders to Take Action

UW-Madison Safety Programs Urge Bystanders to Take Action

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
Advocacy >

New UW-Madison programs aiming to stop sexual assault, alcohol abuse, and racism all revolve around the power of peer intervention by encouraging bystanders to step in and take action.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News