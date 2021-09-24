UHS on the Go

The University Health Services (UHS) website, used by UW–Madison students to view their health records, can now be accessed with one tap of a finger. In summer 2021, UHS released a new MyUHS app, which students can load on their mobile phones so they can see records and book appointments. By the start of fall semester, it already had between 30,000 and 40,000 users.

Todd Shechter, the UW’s chief technology officer, who worked closely on the implementation of apps and technology in response to COVID-19, says the MyUHS app is a one-stop shop for any kind of interactions students have with UHS.He explains that the MyUHS app “[It] lets us access all of the things that we can see as part of our health records,” says Shechter. “So it allows us to get appointments, not only for COVID-19 vaccination and tests, but mental health appointments, if we need to see a doctor because we’re sick or ill. We can do all of those types of things within the MyUHS app, and it also helps us to see when we need to get a COVID test.”