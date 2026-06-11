Badgers Come Home

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) and JP Cullen construction brought the Badger spirit to Rock County on June 8, 2026, welcoming alumni, families, and friends of UW–Madison to a free community celebration at the newly opened Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center in Janesville.

The 140,000-square-foot venue — home of the Janesville Jets and a showcase for the future of sports and entertainment in southern Wisconsin constructed by JP Cullen — was a fitting backdrop for an evening honoring the lasting connections between UW–Madison and the greater Janesville community. Guests enjoyed drinks, hors d’oeuvres, Babcock Dairy ice cream, and a performance by the UW Marching Band, who closed out the night with a crowd-pleasing Fifth Quarter. Bucky Badger was also on hand to keep the energy high.

WFAA hosted the event in partnership with JP Cullen. The Janesville-based, fifth-generation family-owned construction firm has more than 850 employees nationwide and a generations-long relationship with the university. Copresidents George Cullen MS’12 and Jeannie Cullen MS’08, MS’09 welcomed guests to a venue their company helped build, and George reflected on a partnership with UW–Madison stretching back to 1892 — from an addition to iconic Bascom Hall in the 1920s to the recent renovations of Camp Randall Stadium and the School of Education, and the construction of the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center. The company is currently finishing the Badgers’ new indoor football practice facility. The Cullen family has also supported the university philanthropically, providing scholarships in the College of Engineering and contributing to programs across campus.

“The university is the economic engine for the state of Wisconsin,” George Cullen told the crowd. “JP Cullen is always proud to be a supporter.”

Interim Chancellor Eric M. Wilcots thanked George and Jeannie for all their work on the UW–Madison campus. “Thank you, not just for the work you have done on building the infrastructure of UW–Madison, but your own generosity in supporting athletics, supporting medical research, supporting our students,” said Wilcots. “You are such a huge part of this community and the impact you’re having on our campus is tremendous.”

Wilcots highlighted UW–Madison’s commitment to remaining accessible and affordable for Wisconsin families. With approximately 300 Rock County undergraduates currently enrolled — roughly a third of them receiving scholarships through programs like Bucky’s Tuition Promise — Wilcots encouraged alumni to carry that message home. He also shared updates on exciting developments on campus, including the new College of Computing and Artificial Intelligence, a new engineering center, and a soon-to-be-completed home for the College of Letters & Science. He pointed to local partnerships like the UW Health clinic that opened in Janesville last year as evidence of the Wisconsin Idea in action.

“The University of Wisconsin and the Janesville community have long been connected through shared values of education, innovation and service,” said Mike Fahey ’89, managing director of state and university relations for WFAA. “We are thrilled to celebrate the Badgers who call this community home and to strengthen those ties for generations to come.”

Members of the UW football and volleyball teams also attended, with football player Barrett Nelson — a third-generation Badger from nearby Stoughton — offering remarks to the crowd. Nelson credited the generosity of alumni and partners like JP Cullen with making transformative campus facilities possible and inspiring current athletes every day.