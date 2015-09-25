The Best and the Brightest Badgers

The Wisconsin School of Business competes with other leading business schools across the globe for the best and brightest students from Wisconsin and beyond. Scholarships are critical to attract the most highly-qualified students from all backgrounds and to ensure that those students, regardless of financial ability, can attend the Wisconsin School of Business.

Further, scholarships can offset students’ reliance on loans to help pay for their education. By helping fund scholarships for WSB students, you can encourage our new graduates to make broader career choices based on their desired impact on the world, rather than on the need to repay loan debt – from putting their expertise and passions to work in the social sector or pursuing entrepreneurial ambitions.

Scholarships can allow Business Badgers to follow their passions while in school as well, providing resources for international study and leadership programs that build enriching experiences and expand students’ ways of thinking.