Ten Things That WAA Is Thankful for This Thanksgiving

’Tis the season for twinkle lights, family gatherings, general good cheer, and above all, gratitude. We at the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) have had quite a year, and we have a lot to be thankful for — mainly, our alumni and friends! We love coming to work every day because it means that we’ll get to connect with fellow Badgers and — together — further the mission of UW–Madison.
As we head into this year’s Thanksgiving season, here are just ten things — among many more — that WAA is thankful for:
- Alumni whose everyday lives embody the Wisconsin Idea, including our outstanding Forward under 40 Award and Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.
- The incredibly talented faculty and staff members who partner with us for Alumni Learning events and lectures. This year we were fortunate enough to team up with professors such as David McDonald (history), Katy Culver (journalism), and John Hawks (anthropology), to name a few.
- The alumni, donors, and friends who have strolled through Alumni Park or enjoyed events at One Alumni Place.
- Alumni who help us all to stay connected by sharing their successes, updates, and memories through our online Alumni Notes.
- Bucky Badger. Need we say more?
- The 20,000-some WAA members whose Badger pride goes above and beyond through their participation in WAA chapter activities, Badger game watches, and travel tours.
- The alumni, donors, and friends who helped us to fill Bascom Hill with more than 1,000 flamingos this year during the annual Fill the Hill fundraising event.
- All of the Wisconsin residents and legislators who joined us in local communities for our #GetTheScoop summer tour, during which we traversed the state in our ice-cream truck (yes, really!), sharing Babcock ice cream (of course) and stories about the UW and its alumni.
- The state of Wisconsin, its legislators, and its residents for the continued support of the university since its creation in 1848. Read more about these partnerships as chronicled through our Thank You, 72 project.
- Alumni and friends who stay connected by reading our magazines, e-newsletters, and web stories. This means you, dear reader!
From all of us at the Wisconsin Alumni Association, thank you for making this year — and the past 157 years — ones to remember and savor. On, Wisconsin!