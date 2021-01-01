Distinguished Alumni Award,

Ada Deer ’57

Ada Deer was the first member of the Menominee tribe to earn a UW–Madison undergraduate degree and the first American Indian to earn a master’s degree from Columbia University’s school of social work. A social justice activist for the past half century, Deer is committed to human rights, especially those of American Indians. Deer worked relentlessly on behalf of the Menominee in their struggle to restore their land and sovereignty. Through her leadership, she worked with many in her community to create the Menominee Restoration Act of 1973, a historic reversal of national policy. She became the tribe’s first female chair. During the Clinton administration, Deer was the first woman to serve as assistant secretary of Indian affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior. One of her most important and meaningful works in this role was applying her powers to federally recognize 226 native villages in Alaska.