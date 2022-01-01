Forward Award
The Forward Award (formerly the Forward under 40 Award) acknowledges rising stars in various fields who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Young alumni within 15 years of graduation who have demonstrated exceptional early-career achievement and a positive impact on their professions or communities are eligible for this award.
Past Award Recipients
Forward under 40 Award: 2016–20
Forward under 40 Award: 2011–15
WAA Stories
Virgil Abloh ’03, a visionary designer who blended street culture and luxury fashion, passed away in November 2021.
Kristian Johnsen works to make a more inclusive military culture, where LGBT service members can find the acceptance and community they need for pe...
As a changemaking district attorney in his home state of Mississippi, Scott Colom loves that he has the chance to use the law to achieve justice fo...
From cancer patients to nuclear power-plant workers, Jayeesh Bakshi works to protect people from radiation with a technology called ClearView Radia...
Since Erin Banco took over the national-security beat at the Daily Beast, global unrest and political chaos have meant no shortage of news.
Meet 2020 Forward under 40 Award Recipients Mehrdad Arjmand MS’13, PHD’17 and Aaron Olson ’12, MS’14, PHD’18
As cofounders of NovoMoto, a UW–Madison business spinoff, entrepreneurs Mehrdad Arjmand(left) and Aaron Olson (right) are bringing clean energy to ...
The Ho-Chunk Nation’s Department of Health has been declared a “shining star” among providers in the U.S. Indian Health Service, and executive dire...
Kashoua Kristy Yang’s 2017 election to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court made historic headlines: she’s the nation’s first Hmong American judge el...
