Forward Award

The Forward Award (formerly the Forward under 40 Award) acknowledges rising stars in various fields who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Young alumni within 15 years of graduation who have demonstrated exceptional early-career achievement and a positive impact on their professions or communities are eligible for this award.

Past Award Recipients

Forward under 40 Award: 2016–20

Forward under 40 Award: 2011–15

A Visionary Designer and Artist

Virgil Abloh ’03, a visionary designer who blended street culture and luxury fashion, passed away in November 2021.

Meet 2020 Forward under 40 Award Recipient Kristian Johnsen ’07

Kristian Johnsen works to make a more inclusive military culture, where LGBT service members can find the acceptance and community they need for pe...

