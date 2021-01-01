Skip Navigation
Discover ON
 

Learning & Enrichment Programs

Continue your pursuit of knowledge — and immerse yourself in the academic excellence of the UW — with enrichment opportunities that’ll inform, interest, and inspire you. A wide range of programs and activities, presented by renowned faculty and alumni experts, offers something for every Badger.

Upcoming Events

Dec. 9

Fighting Disease with Gene Therapy

Online Event

Wisconsin Idea Spotlight

Panel discussing questions.
Enlighten your mind and enrich your life by discovering UW–Madison’s world-changing advancements. These programs illuminate top UW experts and their innovative work.
Learn More

The UW Now

Bascom Hall with banners featuring Bucky Badger
As one of the top research universities in the world, the UW is on the front lines of many of our most pressing challenges. Find out about the work happening on campus right now — without leaving your living room!
Learn More
A view of a lake

Alumni College

A view of a lake
Alumni College presents you with the chance to join fellow alumni and friends in learning about a wide array of important UW–Madison research. Opportunities await to take field trips and attend presentations by an interdisciplinary team of top UW faculty members and experts, with topics covering limnology, medicine, astronomy, and political science.
Learn More

WAA Stories

story

Understanding North Korea

Read More >
Enrichment,
Wisconsin Idea Spotlight,
story

What You Don’t Know about Exercise

Moderated by the UW Department of Kinesiology’s chair, you’ll hear from select department faculty members as they talk about their innovative resea...

Read More >
Enrichment,
STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics)