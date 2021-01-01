Travel Tours

Skip Navigation
Satisfy your wanderlust by really going places with WAA. Your journey begins here by choosing from an array of international and domestic tours. So, take the roads less traveled, enjoy hands-on learning experiences, and make new Badger friends along the way.

COVID-19 and WAA Travel

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, WAA advises working directly with our travel vendors on questions regarding future trips.

Travel with WAA

The 2022 Tour Catalog is Here

Badger travelers, start planning your next world-class trip by “perusing” the complete online version of the 2022 WAA Travel Catalog.

Baseball Spring Training

Specialty Sports Tours

Secure your ticket to some of the world’s most sought-after sporting events like the Open Championship, Major League Baseball’s spring training, and more. Each epic adventure includes MVP-level service, value-added perks, and the chance to witness sports history in the making.
Connecting Badgers to the World and to Each Other.

WAA Travel offers journeys of discovery — expanding global perspectives and fueling intellectual curiosity. Enjoy Badger spirit and lasting friendships while making new memories with fellow UW alumni and friends. Please view our virtual travel previews for more information on our 2021 tours or scroll down to read more about each individual 2021 tour.

WAA Travel — What a Trip!

To learn about specific tours, you can check out descriptions for all our upcoming trips. But to really get a sense of what makes traveling with WAA special, it helps if tour experiences, stories, and adventures come from the mouths of Badger travelers themselves. So discover the Badger difference by watching this video.

Travel Info

Membership Notice

Please note that traveling with WAA is a member benefit. So while anyone is welcome to explore the world with Badger travelers, at least one person in your party must be a WAA member to participate on a WAA tour. Join today!

Contact the Travel Team

WAA’s Travel team is available to answer any questions at 608-262-2551 or 888-947-2586.