Travel Tours
Satisfy your wanderlust by really going places with WAA. Your journey begins here by choosing from an array of international and domestic tours. So, take the roads less traveled, enjoy hands-on learning experiences, and make new Badger friends along the way.
COVID-19 and WAA Travel
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, WAA advises working directly with our travel vendors on questions regarding future trips.
Travel with WAA
The 2022 Tour Catalog is Here
Badger travelers, start planning your next world-class trip by “perusing” the complete online version of the 2022 WAA Travel Catalog.
Specialty Sports Tours
WAA Travel offers journeys of discovery — expanding global perspectives and fueling intellectual curiosity. Enjoy Badger spirit and lasting friendships while making new memories with fellow UW alumni and friends. Please view our virtual travel previews for more information on our 2021 tours or scroll down to read more about each individual 2021 tour.
WAA Travel — What a Trip!
To learn about specific tours, you can check out descriptions for all our upcoming trips. But to really get a sense of what makes traveling with WAA special, it helps if tour experiences, stories, and adventures come from the mouths of Badger travelers themselves. So discover the Badger difference by watching this video.
Travel Info
Membership Notice
Please note that traveling with WAA is a member benefit. So while anyone is welcome to explore the world with Badger travelers, at least one person in your party must be a WAA member to participate on a WAA tour. Join today!
Get Travel Updates
Stay in the know — and more connected to the UW and WAA. By updating your contact information and signing up for the travel affinity list, you’ll receive communications about events, programs, and services that interest you.
Contact the Travel Team
WAA’s Travel team is available to answer any questions at 608-262-2551 or 888-947-2586.