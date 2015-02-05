Summary of the Proposed 2015-17 State Budget Cuts

On February 3, Governor Scott Walker introduced his 2015-17 budget plan for Wisconsin, which included several pieces related to the University of Wisconsin System.

The budget proposal includes a $300 million cut to the University of Wisconsin System budget and a freeze on in-state tuition for the next two years. The governor also proposes creating a University of Wisconsin System Authority and giving the System greater flexibility to manage tuition, building projects, human resources, compensation and procurement. The new public authority would be created on July 1, 2016, and tuition authority would be granted beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

Chancellor Blank shared her concerns about the budget in a statement:

“We are willing to do our part in solving the state’s fiscal challenges, but a $300 million cut to the base funding of the University of Wisconsin System is too much. It would jeopardize the investment by Wisconsin taxpayers, who have created a world-class institution in UW–Madison. It would hurt our students by increasing class sizes, reducing program offerings and potentially lengthening the time to graduation. And, it may provide less access for Wisconsin students to the state’s flagship university.”

The budget now goes to the Wisconsin legislature, who will debate and eventually pass the budget on or before June 31, 2015.

