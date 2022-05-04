Over the past few decades, the UW has seen its fair share of spring commencement shenanigans in the form of wandering mascots, dancing Badgers, and eye-catching headgear.
Esther Seidlitz
May 04, 2022
A 1987 graduate dons a crocodile costume for commencement.
Congratulations to the class of 2022! We won’t pretend that our graduates’ high spirits come solely from celebrating the glory of a UW degree. There’s likely some post-finals, over-caffeinated delirium added into the mix of emotions, as well. But that just adds to the joy and silliness of a UW commencement ceremony — no matter when or where it takes place.
Over the past few decades, we’ve seen our fair share of spring commencement shenanigans in the form of wandering mascots, dancing Badgers, and eye-catching headgear. Take a spin through the gallery of graduation photos below, and be sure to let us know if you find yourself in any of the pictures (especially you, Commencement Crocodile).
