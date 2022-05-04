Congratulations to the class of 2022! We won’t pretend that our graduates’ high spirits come solely from celebrating the glory of a UW degree. There’s likely some post-finals, over-caffeinated delirium added into the mix of emotions, as well. But that just adds to the joy and silliness of a UW commencement ceremony — no matter when or where it takes place .

Over the past few decades, we’ve seen our fair share of spring commencement shenanigans in the form of wandering mascots, dancing Badgers, and eye-catching headgear. Take a spin through the gallery of graduation photos below, and be sure to let us know if you find yourself in any of the pictures (especially you, Commencement Crocodile).