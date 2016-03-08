Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Ricky Sandler

Ricky Sandler

March 08, 2016

Ricky Sandler talks about the tremendous enthusiasm that UW alumni have for their alma mater. He also shares the things that inspire him to give back to the university.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Varsity Meats

When did Varsity Meats open?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ