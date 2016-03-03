Remarkable Students, Outstanding Opportunities

The Wisconsin School of Business attracts a diverse student body, some with remarkable stories of struggle and accomplishment. Many of these exceptional students come to the business school not only to create a better life for themselves but also to give back.

Noe Vital, Jr. BBA’15 was just such a student. He graduated with a double major in marketing and entrepreneurship and is a first-generation college student. Vital’s parents are immigrants who moved to the U.S. so that their children could have a better education.

At WSB, he has fulfilled his parents’ dream for him by taking full advantage of what the school has to offer. In his time at the UW, Noe served as a BBA Ambassador, connecting with prospective business school students and helping to lead a student-centered recruitment effort to help prospective students connect with the student community. He competed in the G. Steven Burrill Business Plan Competition, working closely with the Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship (INSITE). Vital will use both of these experiences as he works to start his own business after graduation.