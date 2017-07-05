Skip Navigation

Proposed UW System budget would send smaller slice of new funding to UW–Madison

Matt Rogge
July 05, 2017
Advocacy >

Although the system as a whole is set to receive $25 million more in the state budget, a new formula would allot a smaller amount than usual to UW – Madison in favor of helping other campuses.

