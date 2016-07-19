Skip Navigation

Why We Give: Mike and Mary Sue Shannon

July 19, 2016

Mike and Mary Sue Shannon talk about the nationwide reputation of UW graduates as hardworking and reliable, and they explain why they’ve selected the university as their primary place to give.

