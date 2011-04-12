List of Class Gifts

- Class of 1872: Elm tree (Bascom Hill)
- Class of 1875: Ivy plant at University Hall
- Class of 1897: Stone bench
- Class of 1901: Oak chair designed for president’s office
- Class of 1904: Alumni House Fund
- Class of 1908: Marble-pedestal sundial
- Class of 1909: Auditorium addition to the Wisconsin Center
- Class of 1910: Alumni House
- Class of 1911: Golden Jubilee Fund
- Class of 1912: Alumni House
- Class of 1913: Student Loan Fund
- Class of 1914: Elvehjem Art Center
- Class of 1915: Elvehjem Art Center
- Class of 1916: Golden Jubilee Fund
- Class of 1917: Defray cost of Lakeshore Rehabilitation Project
- Class of 1918: Natural Marsh landscaped
- Class of 1919: Bell Fund for Carillon Tower
- Class of 1920: Class of 1920 Memorial Plaza
- Class of 1921: Defray cost of furniture for Vilas Community Hall
- Class of 1922: University Bay Project
- Class of 1923: Clock Tower Project
- Class of 1924: Memorial Union
- Class of 1925: University History Project
- Class of 1926: McKay Center/Elvehjem Art Center
- Class of 1927: 12.3 acres of wetlands
- Class of 1928: Class of 1928 Scholarship Fund (restricted/unrestricted)
- Class of 1929: Class of 1929 Scholarship Endowment Fund (restricted/unrestricted)
- Class of 1930: Wisconsin Union Theater Program/Art Purchase Fund
- Class of 1931: Arboretum/Music Hall
- Class of 1932: Lakeshore Safety Tower
- Class of 1933: Bascom Professorship/Class of 1933 (restricted)
- Class of 1934: Class of 1934 Endowment Fund (unrestricted)
- Class of 1935: Bascom Professorship/Horticulture Garden
- Class of 1936: Memorial Union Terrace
- Class of 1937: Horticulture Garden, McBurney Resource Center, Class of 1937: Fund (restricted & unrestricted)
- Class of 1938: Class of 1938 Scholarship Fund (restricted & unrestricted)
- Class of 1939: Class of 1939 Scholarship Fund (restricted & unrestricted)
- Class of 1940: Class of 1940 Loan Fund/Wisconsin Union Theater Endowment Fund
- Class of 1941: Class of 1941 Scholarship Fund/Union Theater Endowment Fund
- Class of 1942: Class of 1942 Scholarship Fund, Allen Centennial Garden Fund, Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge Fund
- Class of 1943: Class of 1943 Scholarship Fund/Alumni House Expansion Fund
- Class of 1944: Landscaping project on Murray Street Mall
- Class of 1945: Artwork for the Elvehjem Museum, LEED Scholarship (Women & Minorities in Engineering)
- Class of 1946: Landscaping project on Murray Street Mall, Lakeshore Nature Preserve – Frautschi Point
- Class of 1947: Endowed Scholarship
- Class of 1948: “Adopt-a-Member” Band Endowment Six Trumpets
- Class of 1949: Library - Preservation and Digitization (rare books, documents and atlases)
- Class of 1950: Distinguished Lecturer Fund, Union Main Lounge Renovation
- Class of 1951: Union Plaza (Memorial Union/Langdon St.), Union Lakefront
- Class of 1952: Memorial Union Botany Gardens Plaza
- Class of 1953: Information Center/Memorial Union Lakeshore Path Project
- Class of 1954: Information Center/Memorial Union Second Floor Restoration
- Class of 1955: Teaching Excellence Award Lakeshore Nature Preserve
- Class of 1956: Artwork for Elvehjem Museum Union Tripp Commons
- Class of 1957: Elvehjem Museum of Art Endowment Fund/Memorial Union Endowment Fund and Class of 57 Scholarship Fund – Arboretum Endowment Memorial Union Play Circle
- Class of 1958: Alumni House Fund, Union Terrace Fund
- Class of 1959: Red Gym Restoration (unrestricted), Picnic Point Fund
- Class of 1960: McBurney Center & McClain Athletic Facility, Union Terrace Expansion
- Class of 1961: McBurney Center/McClain Athletic Facility, Muir Knoll Benches, Alumni Park/Great People Scholarship
- Class of 1962: Wisconsin Alumni Association Endowment Fund
- Class of 1963: Lakeshore Path Project
- Class of 1964: Memorial Union Façade Lighting
- Class of 1965: Announcement Board for the Carillon Tower
- Class of 1972: Murray Mall Renovation (Library Mall, exact use tbd)
- Class of 1973: Red Gym Restoration(unrestricted)
- Class of 1974: Memorial Union(electronic kiosks)
- Class of 1975: Memorial Union/PEOPLE Program
- Class of 1976: People Program
- Class of 1977: McBurney Disability Resource Center
- Class of 1978: Gateway Marker/located next to Humanities Building, Memorial Union Main Entrance and Loggia
- Class of 1984: Information Center/Memorial Union
Home
>
List of Class Gifts
List of Class Gifts
Class Gift Designations
April 12, 2011