On, Wisconsin — and the Class of 1967!

There are certain times in life that deserve a little something extra. That’s why the Class of 1967’s 50-year-reunion weekend actually began on a Thursday. Because you can’t do justice to a milestone event like this in a standard weekend’s time. And oh, what a celebration it was!

Nostalgic memories joined with new Badger stories as more than 275 alumni from the Class of 1967 returned to the University of Wisconsin for this golden moment.

To further commemorate their 50 years of alumnihood, the class members raised more than $115,000 for the revamped Gold Star Honor Roll in Memorial Union. It was a very proud class-gift achievement for all who contributed. Classmates can still give to the fund (or add to their previous contribution) by making a gift here.

Thank you to the entire Class of 1967 for proudly representing the university and spreading Badger spirit around the world for the last 50 years.