Photo and Video Release Agreement

In 2014, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) merged with the University of Wisconsin Foundation to create the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA), a nonprofit, educational, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Wisconsin corporation. WFAA is legally registered as the University of Wisconsin Foundation (UWF), but it is also referred to as Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) and/or the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA). Any reference to WFAA in this document includes UWF and WAA.

I, and any minor (“the Minor”) who accompanies me (all of whom are referred to together as “I” or “my”), wish to voluntarily participate in the Class of 1971 50-Year Reunion, which will be held October 14-17, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin (the “Activity”). I certify that I have legal authority to agree to this photo and video release on my own behalf and/or on behalf of the Minor(s).

I hereby grant WFAA the non-exclusive, perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, transferable, sublicensable right and authority to copyright, use, and publish the voice, picture, name, and likeness of myself in relation to my participation in the Activity for advertising, publicity, promotional, and other purposes. The right shall belong to WFAA at all times and shall survive termination of this agreement. I understand that no compensation shall be paid or is payable for any such right or use.