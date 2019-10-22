U-Rah-Rah, Class of 1969!

Thank you to all who attended the Class of 1969 50-Year Reunion from September 26–29, 2019. More than 200 class members returned to campus throughout the weekend, which was packed with golden moments and Badger-filled memories — including a 24–15 football win against the Northwestern Wildcats!

A big thanks also goes out to those who donated to the class gift: the Class of 1969 Scholarship. As of October 22, 2019, the gift total was $400,000, a number that’s sure to leave a positive, lasting impact on students who have been accepted to UW–Madison but did not have the financial means to attend. Still looking to contribute? It’s not too late! Donate today!

We commend the entire Class of 1969 for spreading Badger spirit and wearing your UW pride for the past 50 years. For those who could attend the reunion, we hope you enjoyed this golden weekend as much as we did. It was the perfect opportunity to reconnect with old friends and recollect campus memories — all while creating new ones.

On, Wisconsin!