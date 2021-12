Thanks to the entire Class of 1966 — especially to those who were able to attend.

What a way to celebrate 50 years of alumnihood! Nostalgia joined with new Badger stories when more than 200 alumni from the Class of 1966 returned to UW–Madison for this milestone moment.

You can all be proud of your class-gift achievement: you raised more than $110,000 for the new Alumni Park and One Alumni Place. Well done! You can still contribute (or add to your previous contribution) by making a gift now.

