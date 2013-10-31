Class of 1962 Memory Book

See what your classmates have been up to after all these years!

Name: Marv Bauer

Major: Biology/English

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Location: Summerland, CA (about 5 miles from Santa Barbara)

Spouse/Significant Other: Gray Bauer

Favorite Campus Memory: My first day on campus, four guys from my dorm invited me for a beer. We talked for over three hours about everything from World History to Politics to Sports and I knew I had made the right decision to go to Wisconsin.

Tell Us About Yourself: Have been retired for six years after 40 years of law practice. Golf, travel, some charity work. Have five kids (two mine, three hers). We all get along.

Name: Tom Coyle

Major: Business – Marketing

Hometown: Madison, WI

Location: Lake Bluff, IL

Spouse/Significant Other: Sally Stoiber ’63

Favorite Campus Memory: Some years after graduation I saw a student at a football game with a sweatshirt that said “The University of Wisconsin – the best 4 5 6 years of my life.” There were slashes through the 4 and 5…I thought.

Name: Lorraine Larson Honold-Peterson

Major: Education

Hometown: Madison, WI

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Spouse/Significant Other: Rollie Peterson

Favorite Campus Memory: Fall football games and basketball games.

Tell Us About Yourself: Married to Guy Honold. Had three children- Brad, Beth and Lisa. Widowed and remarried in 1980 to Rollie Peterson. We have 17 grandchildren. I am the volunteer coordinator for North Hospice. I enjoy tennis, skiing, hiking and travel.

Name: William Huebner

Major: Chemical Engineering

Hometown: Medford, WI

Location: Decatur, IL

Spouse/Significant Other: Alice Huebner

Favorite Campus Memory: Living in the dorm

Tell Us About Yourself: I have one daughter and two granddaughters.

Name: Harvey Kornspan

Major: Philosophy/Science

Hometown: Youngstown, OH

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Spouse/Significant Other: Ingrid Kornspan

Favorite Campus Memory: Rathskeller

Connect on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hkornspan

Name: Nancy Newlin Neumann

Major: Math/Education

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Location: Savannah, GA

Spouse/Significant Other: Bob Neumann

Favorite Campus Memory: Friends I made while in college and walking up the hill to Bascom Hall during the snow and ice storms.

Tell Us About Yourself: Love to keep busy with physical activities and volunteer service, particularly at the local library. Also love to travel – trips to see children and grandchildren and bike tours overseas.

Name: John Pilger

Major: Economics

Hometown: St. Paul, MN

Location: Atlanta, GA

Spouse/Significant Other: Abigail Pilger





Name: Marilyn Millard Reid

Major: Journalism

Hometown: Freeport, IL

Location: Champaign, IL

Spouse/Significant Other: Robert Reid (deceased)

Favorite Campus Memory: The mid-winter, between-semester concert band tours were always fun. We almost froze some of those days when we were in northern Wisconsin, but it was great to perform for all those high school kids.

Tell Us About Yourself: I’m currently retired, but continue to be active musically. I accompany students for contests and recitals and perform in several chamber music clubs. I have two grown children and one grandchild.

Name: Joan Niedfeldt Richards

Major: Home Economics, Education

Hometown: Watertown, WI

Location: Fairfax, VA

Spouse/Significant Other: Donald R. Richards ’59

Favorite Campus Memory: Football games and Ag Hall library

Tell Us About Yourself: I have one daughter and two grandchildren. I taught for 35 years. I am a volunteer teacher for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), volunteer as a Master Gardener, and am an independent contractor for mystery shopping.