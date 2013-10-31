Class of 1962 Memory Book

See what your classmates have been up to after all these years!
Name: Marv Bauer
Major: Biology/English
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Location: Summerland, CA (about 5 miles from Santa Barbara)
Spouse/Significant Other: Gray Bauer
Favorite Campus Memory: My first day on campus, four guys from my dorm invited me for a beer. We talked for over three hours about everything from World History to Politics to Sports and I knew I had made the right decision to go to Wisconsin.
Tell Us About Yourself: Have been retired for six years after 40 years of law practice. Golf, travel, some charity work. Have five kids (two mine, three hers). We all get along.
Name: Tom Coyle
Major: Business – Marketing
Hometown: Madison, WI
Location: Lake Bluff, IL
Spouse/Significant Other: Sally Stoiber ’63
Favorite Campus Memory: Some years after graduation I saw a student at a football game with a sweatshirt that said “The University of Wisconsin – the best 4 5 6 years of my life.” There were slashes through the 4 and 5…I thought.
Name: Lorraine Larson Honold-Peterson
Major: Education
Hometown: Madison, WI
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Spouse/Significant Other: Rollie Peterson
Favorite Campus Memory: Fall football games and basketball games.
Tell Us About Yourself: Married to Guy Honold. Had three children- Brad, Beth and Lisa. Widowed and remarried in 1980 to Rollie Peterson. We have 17 grandchildren. I am the volunteer coordinator for North Hospice. I enjoy tennis, skiing, hiking and travel.
Name: William Huebner
Major: Chemical Engineering
Hometown: Medford, WI
Location: Decatur, IL
Spouse/Significant Other: Alice Huebner
Favorite Campus Memory: Living in the dorm
Tell Us About Yourself: I have one daughter and two granddaughters.
Name: Harvey Kornspan
Major: Philosophy/Science
Hometown: Youngstown, OH
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Spouse/Significant Other: Ingrid Kornspan
Favorite Campus Memory: Rathskeller
Connect on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hkornspan
Name: Nancy Newlin Neumann
Major: Math/Education
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Location: Savannah, GA
Spouse/Significant Other: Bob Neumann
Favorite Campus Memory: Friends I made while in college and walking up the hill to Bascom Hall during the snow and ice storms.
Tell Us About Yourself: Love to keep busy with physical activities and volunteer service, particularly at the local library. Also love to travel – trips to see children and grandchildren and bike tours overseas.
Name: John Pilger
Major: Economics
Hometown: St. Paul, MN
Location: Atlanta, GA
Spouse/Significant Other: Abigail Pilger
Name: Marilyn Millard Reid
Major: Journalism
Hometown: Freeport, IL
Location: Champaign, IL
Spouse/Significant Other: Robert Reid (deceased)
Favorite Campus Memory: The mid-winter, between-semester concert band tours were always fun. We almost froze some of those days when we were in northern Wisconsin, but it was great to perform for all those high school kids.
Tell Us About Yourself: I’m currently retired, but continue to be active musically. I accompany students for contests and recitals and perform in several chamber music clubs. I have two grown children and one grandchild.
Name: Joan Niedfeldt Richards
Major: Home Economics, Education
Hometown: Watertown, WI
Location: Fairfax, VA
Spouse/Significant Other: Donald R. Richards ’59
Favorite Campus Memory: Football games and Ag Hall library
Tell Us About Yourself: I have one daughter and two grandchildren. I taught for 35 years. I am a volunteer teacher for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), volunteer as a Master Gardener, and am an independent contractor for mystery shopping.
Name: Stanley Rosenwasser
Major: Economics
Hometown: West Orange, NJ
Location: Lake Worth, FL
Spouse/Significant Other: Sylvia Rosenwasser
Favorite Campus Memory: Max selling apples
Tell Us About Yourself: Two grandkids ages 2 and 4