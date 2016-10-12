Class of 1966 to Reunite

Nostalgia will join with new Badger stories when more than 200 alumni from the Class of 1966 return to UW–Madison to celebrate their 50-year reunion October 13–16.

“I have so many memories of the University of Wisconsin vintage 1962–66,” says Don Zillman ’66. “None are stronger than memories of the marvelous faculty … who were teachers and mentors during those challenging four years.”

Upon their arrival, classmates will get a firsthand look at One Alumni Place and the construction work in progress on Alumni Park during an exclusive class-gift event.

Along with celebrating their legacy, the graduates of 1966 will engage with UW faculty during the Day of Learning, which includes presentations called “Music of the Sixties,” “What’s the Weather?,” “Learning and Creativity,” and “The UW’s Research and its Impact.”

Beyond the Day of Learning, reunion-goers will partake in a variety of campus tours and a special tailgate before the Badger football game against Ohio State.

The highlight for many, though, will be a dinner event at which Chancellor Rebecca Blank will welcome them to the Half-Century Club.