Why I Give: Linda Procci

October 11, 2016


World War II veteran Arthur Kautza ’49 attended UW Madison and for the rest of his life exemplified the Wisconsin Idea through his work and service to the community. Now, through her gift to the Meat Sciences Building, Arthur’s daughter Linda Procci ’72 is following her father’s example of giving back.

