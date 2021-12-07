“Just Breathe” by Carol Hand

Just breathe
through the sorrow and uncertainty of these days
face the heartbreaking reality with courage and clarity
in this time of life when the grief of so many losses
sometimes feels too heavy to bear
Just breathe
and be grateful on this gray cold morning in November
as you listen deeply during moments of unexpected stillness
to the last crispy brown leaves on the long-lived cottonwoods
whisper in the cold gentle breeze “we’re survivors like you”
Just breathe
as you witness overwhelming crises disrupt lives for neighbors and nations
reflecting on what more you can do during times of transition
when social, built, and natural environments suddenly change
making survival difficult for those too rooted in the past
Just breathing
may not be enough when so many cannot breathe easily
Sometimes all one can do is make the present more bearable
by reaching out to others with compassion and presence
On her blog, Carol Hand discusses her process of creating this piece and the significance behind its meaning.