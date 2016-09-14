Skip Navigation

Herb Kohl Pledges $1.5 Million to Promote Public Service Research

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the foundation of former senator and UW-Madison graduate Herb Kohl, has pledged a gift of $1.5 million to create the Herb Kohl Public Service Research Competition. The gift will be spread out over five years, and aims to sponsor public service researchers at the University's Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs with the most innovative ideas on how best to address difficult public policy and governance issues.

