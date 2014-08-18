Grandparents Share UW Experience With Young Learners

The Wisconsin Alumni Association welcomed 1,400 attendees in 24 majors to 2014’s Grandparents University , making it the largest ever in the program's 14-year history.

All three of this year's two-day sessions sold out in record time. The weather was picture perfect as learners of all ages came from across the country to complete a "major" under the direction of UW-Madison’s expert faculty and staff. Here’s a glimpse at two days in the life of Grandparents University: