Grandparents University® is an intergenerational learning experience for children aged 7 to 14 who are accompanied by a grandparent(s) or older adult relative(s) who is not their parent. We recommend one to two children per adult. Children must be between the ages of 7 to 14 during the GPU session. Adults do not need to be UW–Madison or UW system alumni to attend; however one member of the family — a grandparent/older adult relative or a parent of a grandchild—must be a Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) member, or recognized as Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, or 1848 Society to register.