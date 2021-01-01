Grandparents University
Grandparents University® (GPU) offers a unique opportunity for the young and young-at-heart to share in a love of learning. It’s a chance to create wonderful memories, strengthen connections, and enjoy hands-on activities in “majors” led by top UW faculty and staff.
Grandparents University® is an intergenerational learning experience for children aged 7 to 14 who are accompanied by a grandparent(s) or older adult relative(s) who is not their parent. We recommend one to two children per adult. Children must be between the ages of 7 to 14 during the GPU session. Adults do not need to be UW–Madison or UW system alumni to attend; however one member of the family — a grandparent/older adult relative or a parent of a grandchild—must be a Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) member, or recognized as Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, or 1848 Society to register.
WAA membership is open to everyone, and you may join today! You can learn more about becoming a member or renew your membership at uwalumni.com/membership.
If you have questions, email the GPU team or call 608-308-5585. Because of the pandemic, the WAA staff is working remotely, so please be patient as we respond to inquiries as quickly as possible.
Save the Date
Grandparents University 2022®
Session I: July 14–15
Session II: July 21–22
Session III July 28–29
More information will be available for the 2022 program in January 2022.