Gov. Scott Walker Plans to Extend Tuition Freeze for UW System

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
The tuition-freeze on resident tuition is now on its fourth year, and has managed to keep the cost of a UW education low for in-state students. Governor Walker has announced plans to reinstate the tuition-freeze for the 2017–2019 budget cycle, which university officials and advocates fear will lead to fewer course options, faculty departures and cuts to financial aid as the university continues to receive minimal funding from the state legislature.

