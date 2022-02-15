Generosity

Home
Featured News and Stories
Watch the livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss key issues at the intersection of policy and the economy.
Former physicist Mike Stohler now calculates risks and returns for WFAA’s financial holdings.
The eye of Sauron is upon you. At least, that’s what it feels like when you meet the gaze of the university’s Numen Lumen seal. The symbol, and its...
A well-known philanthropist, Jerome “Jerry” Chazen ’48 was a lifelong art enthusiast and an education advocate. A successful businessman and cofoun...
Theatre professor Baron Kelly PhD’03 shares his recommended reading material.
Here’s a riddle for you: even at night, sunbeams shine on Alumni Park’s Progress Point. Put this jigsaw together to shine some light on the answer....
How old is the UW compared to other schools in the United States?
Over the years, UW–Madison has hosted many leading speakers of the civil rights movement. But how well do you know that history? Match the names to the photos and put them in the order in which each of these speakers first appeared on campus....
