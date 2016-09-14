Skip Navigation

Chancellor Blank Discusses the Success of UW-Madison’s 2016 Summer Term

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
Following changes to the structure and options for summer term, UW-Madison saw an increase in summer 2016 undergraduate enrollment of 10 percent from 2015 to more than 6,800 students. In a recent blog post, Chancellor Blank reflects on these successes and focuses on further improvements to come.

