Jim Berbee & Karen Walsh

October 17, 2016

James Berbee ’85 and Karen Walsh ’81 support many different things, but nearest and dearest to their hearts is the University of Wisconsin–Madison. They’re giving back in a big way through a matching gift to the School of Veterinary Medicine, where they see exciting intersections between human and animal health. The match gives Berbee and Walsh a chance to see others get excited about the breadth of work at the veterinary school and ultimately make their own decision to play a part in it.

