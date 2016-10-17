Jim Berbee & Karen Walsh

James Berbee ’85 and Karen Walsh ’81 support many different things, but nearest and dearest to their hearts is the University of Wisconsin–Madison. They’re giving back in a big way through a matching gift to the School of Veterinary Medicine, where they see exciting intersections between human and animal health. The match gives Berbee and Walsh a chance to see others get excited about the breadth of work at the veterinary school and ultimately make their own decision to play a part in it.