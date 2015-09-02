Badgers Gonna Badger

It’s. Finally. Here.

It’s been 35 weeks since the last Badger football game, which, if you’re like us, feels like it might as well have been 35 years. But now it’s time to dust off the red and white striped overalls and do some vocal warm-ups! In a few short days, the Wisconsin Badgers will kick off the 2015-16 season against Alabama, and we thought we could all use a little refresher course on game day etiquette. Whether you’ll be watching the game with us at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at a WAA chapter game watch party with your local Badgers, or from the comfort of your own couch, here are seven things you need to know to be a Badger football fan.

Build it up (buttercup)

You don’t have to wait until game day proper to start getting excited! In fact, we refuse. Start the party early by reliving some Camp Randall student section craziness. After all, somebody had to put the ‘Mad’ in ‘Madtown.’

Kick off on the right foot

Bratwursts + cheese curds = breakfast of champions. Stock up on the pre-game necessities so you feel like you’re tailgating steps away from Camp Randall, and not halfway across the country. “But I live in Florida and can’t get good cheese!” We’ve got you covered. Online shops like WisconsinMade.com know how important good cheese curds are, and have a huge variety of game day goodies. (Bonus: WAA members get 10% off every order. Think of it as 10% more sausage links that you can buy.)

Find your game watch

Going to the game? Lucky duck. Staying at home? We believe that no Badger should be left behind, especially on game day. Find your closest chapter game watch and join in the fun!

Wear red. Obvi.

We’re hoping this goes without saying but, regardless, we’ll say it. Wear. Red. We like to picture the closets of UW alumni looking like a cartoon character’s would: rows and rows of the exact same red shirt. Looking to refresh your Badger red wardrobe? Try a shirt that makes a difference.

Learn your lyrics

If you want to be a Badger … you need to know the words. (And then come along with me.) Luckily, we’ve compiled the lyrics to three of the most important Badger fight songs: “On, Wisconsin,” “Varsity,” and “If You Want to be a Badger.”

"If You Want to be a Badger"

If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me,

By the light, by the light, by the light of the moon.

If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me,

By the bright shining light of the moon.

By the light of the moon, by the light of the moon,

By the bright shining light, by the light of the moon.

If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me,

By the bright shining light of the moon.

"Varsity"

Var-sity! Var-sity!

U-rah-rah! Wisconsin!

Praise to thee we sing

Praise to thee our Alma Mater

U-rah-rah, Wisconsin!

(Fanfare of trumpets, followed by:)

Our Team is RED HOT!

(two drum beats and repeat until hoarse)

"On, Wisconsin"

On Wisconsin, On Wisconsin

Plunge right through that line,

Run the ball clear down the field, boys

Touchdown sure this time

On Wisconsin, On Wisconsin

Fight on for her fame,

Fight, Fellows, Fight, Fight, Fight

We'll win this game!

All music courtesy of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band

Go behind the scenes

Thanks to social media, we now have exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Badgers. For live updates from the game, follow @BadgerFootball on Twitter. For game day photos, check them out on Instagram. And, in August, the Badgers joined Snapchat to share even more content with their biggest fans. See the unfiltered, unedited tomfoolery by adding “officialbadgers.”

Share your experience