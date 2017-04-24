Alumni Speak Out — Loud and Clear

On Wednesday, April 12, alumni and friends of the University of Wisconsin–Madison gathered at the Madison Concourse Hotel for UW Lobby Day.

The event kicked off with a lunch that featured talks by Charlie Hoslet, vice chancellor for university relations, and Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Hoslet and Blank provided an up-to-date overview of the issues affecting the university. Their spirited talks helped Badgers feel well prepared to speak on behalf of their university.

Empowered and armed with information, the roomful of Badgers cleared out and headed to the State Capitol for a quick picture on the front steps followed by meetings with their representatives in the assembly and state senate. While many meetings involved multiple constituents speaking to a legislator, a number of Badgers sat down to one-on-one meetings. By the end of the day, Badger alumni had met with more than half of Wisconsin’s state legislators.

The day of advocacy wrapped up with a 5 p.m. reception back at the Concourse. It was a time for alumni to trade notes on their experience as lobbyists that afternoon, and an opportunity to share their own ideas about the future of the university. At the end of the evening, attendees left with not only a sense of pride in the UW, but also an appreciation for the number of people who care so much about the university that they’re willing to fight for it.