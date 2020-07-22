A Commitment to Progress

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) is committed to fostering an inclusive environment among our alumni and friends and to supporting UW–Madison in efforts to create and sustain a positive campus climate. As part of that mission, we believe we should all be allies to staff, students, and alumni of color and actively work to make meaningful change to long-standing acts of racial injustice.

In response to a teachable moment last fall around UW Homecoming, when students created a video that lacked diversity, our staff has recommitted to improving diversity and inclusion and creating a more welcoming climate on campus and among our alumni. We know we have much more work to do, and we are currently developing a multiyear road map for our continued actions and goals. Following are the initial steps we have taken.