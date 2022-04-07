Pride, excellence, and social impact were fully on display at the Overture Center of the Arts.
The Wisconsin Alumni Association joined the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives to host the Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Arts as Activism, an evening celebrating the ingenuity of UW artists and the transformative power of art.
Featured speakers included:
- LaVar Charleston, vice provost and chief diversity officer, deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, and Elzie Higginbottom Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement (DDEEA)
- Erika Dickerson-Despenza ’14
- Danez Smith ’12
- Chris Walker, director of the Division of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin–Madison